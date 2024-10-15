No. 6 Notre Dame tabbed as ACC women’s basketball favorite with Hidalgo as preseason player of year

Sixth-ranked and reigning champion Notre Dame is the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball race. The Fighting Irish also had the league’s preseason pick for player of the year in high-scoring sophomore Hannah Hidalgo. The league released those picks following voting from media members at last week’s “ACC Tipoff” preseason media days. Ninth-ranked N.C. State was picked to finish second. No. 11 Duke was third, followed by No. 17 Louisville, No. 19 Florida State and No. 15 North Carolina. National power Stanford is picked seventh ahead of its first year in the 18-team conference.

