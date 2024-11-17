No. 6 Notre Dame hits program-record 15 three-pointers in 91-55 victory against Lafayette

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 29 points and Olivia Miles added 20 as short-handed No. 6 Notre Dame dominated Lafayette, 91-55, on Sunday.Notre Dame (4-0) only suited up seven players due to injuries. The Fighting Irish hit a record 15 three-pointers.Hidalgo connected on 9-of-14 shots, including 5-of-6 three-pointers. She also had five steals and five assists.Miles, who grew up five miles from the Lafayette campus, chalked up a double-double, with 11 rebounds to go with her 20 points. She dished out seven assists.

