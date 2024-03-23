No. 6 Nebraska blows lead but holds on to beat No. 11 Texas A&M 61-59

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Alexis Markowski had 16 points and six rebounds and sixth-seeded Nebraska won their first NCAA Tournament game since 2014 by just barely holding off No. 11 Texas A&M 61-59. Nebraska will play third-seeded Oregon State on Sunday. The Beavers overcame a slow start to defeat No. 14 Eastern Washington 73-51 in the earlier game Friday night. Aicha Coulibaly had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Texas A&M.

