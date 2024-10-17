No. 6 Miami, Ward aim to stay unbeaten, reclaim Schnellenberger Trophy in ACC showdown at Louisville

Sixth-ranked Miami comes off a bye looking to continue its pursuit of ACC leading Clemson. The Hurricanes also seek a complete game after rallying for consecutive close victories over Virginia Tech (38-34) and Cal (39-38). Louisville looks to follow up a 24-20 comeback win at Virginia that ended a two-game slide. The game features two of the nation’s top offenses, with Miami’s 583.8-yards-per-game average leading FBS while Louisville comes in at No. 22 at 461.2. The Cardinals look to retain the Howard Schnellenberger Trophy, named for the legendary coach who revived both programs.

