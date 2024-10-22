No. 6 Miami isn’t looking at Florida State’s record going into Saturday matchup

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) catches a pass against California linebacker Cade Uluave (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jed Jacobsohn]

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — The way Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo was talking Tuesday, it would seem as if the sixth-ranked Hurricanes are getting ready for a Top 25 matchup this weekend against a fellow undefeated team. He certainly didn’t sound like Miami was prepping for a Florida State team that is 1-6 and already teetering on the brink of being assured of a losing season.

