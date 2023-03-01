No. 6 Marquette beats Butler to clinch Big East outright

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Kolek had 21 points and 10 assists, and No. 6 Marquette clinched its first outright Big East championship by beating Butler 72-56 on Tuesday night.

The victory was the fifth in a row and 10th in 11 games for the surprising Golden Eagles (24-6, 16-3), picked ninth by the league’s coaches in the preseason poll.

This week, Marquette ascended to its highest ranking in the AP Top 25 since it was No. 1 in 1978.

Marquette, which had already secured a share of its first Big East title since 2013, had not won an outright regular-season crown since doing so in Conference USA in 2003.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper added 14 points and Oso Ighodaro had 12 for the Golden Eagles, who will be the top seed in the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden — an event Marquette has never won.

Marquette guard Jonah Lucas reacts at the end of the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Butler, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marc Lebryk Butler center Manny Bates (15) shoots the ball in front of Marquette forward Oso Ighodaro (13) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marc Lebryk Marquette forward Oso Ighodaro dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Butler, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marc Lebryk Previous Next

The Golden Eagles will open in the quarterfinals March 9 against the winner of a first-round game between Butler and St. John’s.

Marquette joined the Big East for the 2005-06 season, and that shared title with Georgetown and Louisville in 2013 was the only previous Big East title for the Golden Eagles.

This also marks the first regular-season conference championship for Shaka Smart in his 14 years as a Division I head coach. Smart is in his second season at Marquette after spending six each at VCU and Texas.

In the second half, the Golden Eagles shot 65% (15 of 23) from the floor and led by as many as 24 points.

Jayden Taylor scored 13 and Jalen Thomas had 10 for Butler (14-16, 6-13), which finished 4-6 in Big East home games.

Butler shot 0 of 10 while going scoreless for nearly nine minutes in falling behind 16-6. After the Bulldogs closed to 18-13, Marquette went on a 14-3 spurt to seize a 32-16 lead.

Butler was never closer than 11 points thereafter.

Marquette shot 72% (13 for 18) on 2-pointers in claiming a 36-22 halftime advantage. Kolek had 11 points at the break.

Butler center Manny Bates was back in the lineup after missing two games with a shoulder injury. Another Butler regular, wing Ali Ali, was sidelined by concussion protocol for the second time this season.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: The Golden Eagles made the biggest jump in the history of the Big East preseason poll. In 1989-90, Connecticut was picked eighth in the preseason poll and tied Syracuse for first place. Marquette’s 16 league wins are the most in school history. For the first time, the Golden Eagles defeated every league opponent at least once.

Butler: In the first season of Thad Matta’s second coaching stint at Butler, the Bulldogs would have to win Saturday at No. 19 Xavier and then twice in the Big East Tournament to avoid a third successive losing season. Butler was 14-19 (7-13 Big East) last season and 10-15 (8-12) in 2020-21.

UP NEXT

Marquette: Closes the regular season Saturday at home against St. John’s.

Butler: Plays at No. 19 Xavier on Saturday.

