No. 6 Indiana nets 11 3s in 91-68 win over Rutgers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes each scored 21 points and No. 6 Indiana shot 61% from 3-point range to beat Rutgers 91-68. Four Hoosiers scored in double digits, including Sydney Parrish with 17 and Yarden Garzon with 14, including four 3-pointers. Berger also added seven assists for this 20-1 Indiana team and Parrish and Holmes had six rebounds each. Kaylene Smikle led Rutgers with 25 points and Kai Carter scored 13 off the bench.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.