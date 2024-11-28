No. 6 Houston never trails in defeating Notre Dame 65-54 in Players Era Festival

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Emanuel Sharp scored 17 points and No. 6 Houston never trailed in beating Notre Dame 65-54 in a game that ended early Thursday morning in the Players Era Festival. Terrance Arceneaux added 13 points for Houston and Milos Uzan had 10 points and nine assists. Tae Davis led the Fighting Irish with 22 points and eight rebounds, and Braeden Shrewsberry scored 16 points. Both teams came off overtime defeats the days before. Houston lost to No. 9 Alabama 85-80 and Notre Dame fell 85-84 to Rutgers.

