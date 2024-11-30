No. 6 Georgia rallies to beat Georgia Tech 44-42 in eighth overtime, bolsters playoff hopes

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Nate Frazier ran for a 2-point conversion in the eighth overtime of a marathon for the ages after No. 6 Georgia pulled off an improbable fourth-quarter comeback, giving the Bulldogs a 44-42 victory over Georgia Tech on Friday night.

After falling behind 17-0 at halftime and being dominated most of the game, the Bulldogs (10-2, No. 7 CFP) may have locked up a spot in the College Football Playoff — no matter how they fare in next weekend’s Southeastern Conference championship game.

Carson Beck threw five touchdown passes, two of them in overtime, in a game the Bulldogs never led until after regulation ended 27-all.

Georgia Tech (7-5) was led by Haynes King, who ran for for three touchdowns and threw for two more. But the Yellow Jackets took their seventh straight loss to the Bulldogs, the end coming just a few minutes after midnight on a frigid night between the hedges.

Frazier took a handoff from Beck and burst up the middle, sending fireworks into the sky above Sanford Stadium.

It was the longest game in SEC history and just one overtime shy of the record for any FBS game — Illinois’ 20-18 victory over Penn State in 2021 that went to nine extra periods.

