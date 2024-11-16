No. 6 Duke routs Wofford 86-35 in bounceback game following first loss

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — No. 6 Duke beat Wofford 86-35 to follow up its first loss of the season with its most lopsided victory. Tyrese Proctor scored 15 points and Isaiah Evans had 14 for Duke. Keyed by a dominant defensive effort in the first half, the Blue Devils led by as many as 51 points. They now turn their attention to a marquee road tilt against No. 9 Arizona.

