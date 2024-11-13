No. 6 Duke deals with more cramping issues in loss to No. 19 Kentucky

ATLANTA (AP) — Duke’s young players are still having issues with cramping. While Cooper Flagg made it to the end of the game against Kentucky, scoring 26 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in a 77-72 loss, another freshman was forced out with the same issue. Center Khaman Maluach began cramping in the first half and wound up playing only 23 minutes. The 17-year-old Flagg had cramping issues in No. 6 Duke’s first two games, both victories. That prompted Scheyer to lash out at his staff for not getting his prized recruit in the best possible condition. Now it’s Maluach who’s cramping up.

