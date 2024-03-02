No. 6 Arizona closes out Pac-12 era at McKale with 103-83 win over Oregon

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 22 points, Oumar Ballo had his ninth straight double-double and No. 6 Arizona closed out the Pac-12 era at McKale Center with a 103-83 beatdown of Oregon. The Wildcats honored their five seniors in a pregame ceremony and rode the good vibes to a dominating start against the Ducks. Keyed by Love and then Kylan Boswell, Arizona had a 17-point lead by the midpoint of the first half and didn’t let off the gas. Jermaine Couisnard scored 33 of his 39 points in the second half and Oregon shot 52% in its final Pac-12 road game.

