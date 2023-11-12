No. 5 Washington reached 10-0 for only the second time after beating No. 13 Utah 35-28

SEATTLE (AP) — Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and No. 5 Washington pitched a shut out in the second half to rally for a 35-28 win over No. 13 Utah. The Huskies extended the second-longest active win streak in the nation to 17 games and reached 10-0 for only the second time in school history. The only other time came in 1991, when the Huskies claimed a share of the national title with Miami. Penix wasn’t at his best on a blustery day on the shore of Lake Washington. But he made enough big plays in the pass game and allowed Washington’s defense to make key adjustments at halftime after being unable to slow down the Utes in the first half.

