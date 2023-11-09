No. 5 Washington looks to preserve its perfect record when the Huskies host No. 13 Utah

No. 5 Washington’s treacherous November stretch returns home and features a matchup with always dangerous Utah. The Huskies have struggled defensively the past two weeks but managed to pull out shootout wins against Stanford and Southern California. After the matchup with the Utes, the Huskies still have to play Oregon State and the Apple Cup against Washington State before a possible berth in the Pac-12 title game. Utah’s hopes of becoming the first team to win three Pac-12 title games in a row took a big hit with a loss two weeks ago to Oregon but the Utes are still a threat to play spoiler.

