No. 5 Washington looks to avoid letdown and give a little payback hosting Arizona State

SEATTLE (AP) — No. 5 Washington captured the attention of the country with its thrilling 36-33 win over Oregon last Saturday that came down to the final play of the game. Washington has now won 13 straight, the second-longest streak in the country, and its last loss came to the Sun Devils more than a year ago. That desire for a little payback after last year’s 45-38 loss in the desert should help the Huskies avoid an emotional letdown after the big win over Oregon. The Sun Devils were off last week, giving them a chance to regroup after consecutive three-point losses to California and Colorado.

