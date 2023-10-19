No. 5 Washington looks to avoid letdown and give a little payback hosting Arizona State

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. yells as he runs out during introductions before an NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

SEATTLE (AP) — No. 5 Washington captured the attention of the country with its thrilling 36-33 win over Oregon last Saturday that came down to the final play of the game. Washington has now won 13 straight, the second-longest streak in the country, and its last loss came to the Sun Devils more than a year ago. That desire for a little payback after last year’s 45-38 loss in the desert should help the Huskies avoid an emotional letdown after the big win over Oregon. The Sun Devils were off last week, giving them a chance to regroup after consecutive three-point losses to California and Colorado.

