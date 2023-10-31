No. 5 Washington faces a challenging final month that will prove if the Huskies are playoff worthy

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington coach Kalen DeBoer has coached championship teams at the lower levels of college football before and knows there are going to be rough patches even in the best of seasons. That’s why DeBoer isn’t worried about the perception of how No. 5 Washington played the past two weeks in unconvincing wins over Arizona State and Stanford that nevertheless kept the Huskies undefeated. But there are areas where DeBoer knows the Huskies must be better headed into a difficult final four-game stretch that begins this week with No. 24 USC.

