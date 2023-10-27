No. 5 Utah has risen from underdog to top contender in the Pac-12 heading into new season

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah is walking on unfamiliar ground entering a new women’s basketball season. The Utes have completed a journey from underdog to top contender in the Pac-12 Conference. They now find themselves in the rare position of being a hunted team. All five starters and several key reserves are back from a team that won a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title last season. Utah’s combination of experience and depth are why the Utes were picked to repeat as Pac-12 champions and received a No. 5 ranking in the preseason AP Top 25 poll.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.