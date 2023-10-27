No. 5 Utah has risen from underdog to top contender in the Pac-12 heading into new season

By JOHN COON The Associated Press
FILE - Gardner-Webb forward Alasia Smith (30) guards Utah forward Alissa Pili (35) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, March 17, 2023, in Salt Lake City. The biggest recruiting coup came when Pili joined the Utes after transferring from Southern California. Pili immediately elevated Utah to a conference title contender. She averaged 20.7 points on 59% shooting last season with 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Bowmer]

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah is walking on unfamiliar ground entering a new women’s basketball season. The Utes have completed a journey from underdog to top contender in the Pac-12 Conference. They now find themselves in the rare position of being a hunted team. All five starters and several key reserves are back from a team that won a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title last season. Utah’s combination of experience and depth are why the Utes were picked to repeat as Pac-12 champions and received a No. 5 ranking in the preseason AP Top 25 poll.

