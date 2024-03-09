No. 5 USC women outlast No. 7 UCLA 80-70 in double overtime to reach Pac-12 championship game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — JuJu Watkins had 33 points and 10 rebounds and No. 5 Southern California outlasted No. 7 UCLA 80-70 in double overtime in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals Friday night. USC (25-5) outscored the Bruins 13-3 in the second overtime to advance to face No. 2 Stanford in the championship game Sunday. The Cardinal beat No. 13 Oregon State 66-57 in the first semifinal. The Bruins (25-6) had a chance to win with 1.9 seconds left in both regulation and the first overtime, but couldn’t get a shot off. McKenzie Forbes added 17 points for the Trojans. Charisma Osborne led UCLA with 21 points. Lauren Betts added 17 points and 18 rebounds.

