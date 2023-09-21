No. 5 USC looks to avoid letdown against battered Arizona State in first road game

Southern California looks to avoid a letdown against a bruised and battered Arizona State team in its first road game of 2023. The fifth-ranked Trojans have rolled through their first three games after beating Stanford 56-10 last week, its highest-scoring game against the Cardinal in a series that dates to 1905. QB Caleb Williams has been stellar after winning the Heisman Trophy last season, throwing for 878 yards and 12 TDs despite playing just eight quarters through three games. The Sun Devils have gotten off to a rocky start in their first season under coach Kenny Dillingham. Arizona State has been plagued by injuries at key positions and is coming off its first home shutout since 1988 after losing 29-0 to Fresno State.

