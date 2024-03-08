No. 5 USC holds off Arizona with 65-62 victory in Pac-12 quarterfinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds and No. 5 Southern California defeated Arizona 65-62 in a Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinal game. USC held off the pesky Wildcats, who led by four with 3:28 left in the third quarter and made it a one-possession game with 10 seconds left. But after Helena Pueyo’s 3-pointer made it 63-60, USC’s Kaitlyn Davis’ layup pushed the Trojans’ lead to five and put the game out of reach. Pueyo finished with 19 points to lead Arizona.

