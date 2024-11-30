No. 5 Texas routs New Mexico State 90-50 at Gulf Coast Showcase

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Madison Booker scored 21 points and Taylor Jones added 20 as fifth-ranked Texas pulled away from New Mexico State 90-50 in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase women’s basketball tournament on Friday. With former Texas coach Jody Conradt coach looking on, Texas went on a 12-0 run to take a 19-8 lead. Helped by another 9-0 run and a Booker 3-pointer at the buzzer, the Longhorns went up 41-25 at halftime. Molly Kaiser led New Mexico State with 14 points and Sylena Peterson added 11.

