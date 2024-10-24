No. 5 Texas playing No. 25 Vanderbilt for 1st time since 1928 with big stakes for both

Texas and Vanderbilt meet for the first time since 1928, thanks to the Longhorns joining the Southeastern Conference. Texas is coming off a loss to Georgia that dropped the Longhorns out of the No. 1 spot. They can’t afford another defeat as they chase a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff. Both Texas and surprising Vanderbilt are in a pack of teams trying to keep up with the SEC leaders. The Commodores are ranked for the first time since the end of the 2013 season.

