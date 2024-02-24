No. 5 Texas’ defense overwhelms UCF in 87-56 victory

ORLANDO, FL (AP) — No. 5 Texas forced 21 turnovers and got 22 points from Madison Booker to roll past UCF 87-56 on the road. The Longhorns held the Knights to four points in the second quarter, outscoring them by 19 points, to take control of the game and secure their eighth straight win. The Texas defense stifled UCF leading scorer Kaitlin Peterson, holding her to 14 points, well below her 20.3 points-per-game scoring average. Timia Ware led the Knights with 16 points off the bench. Texas had five players in double-digit scoring.

