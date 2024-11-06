No. 5 Texas back among SEC leaders as Longhorns set to host Florida Gators

Texas is back among the Southeastern Conference leaders heading into Saturday’s matchup with the Florida Gators. And the Longhorns are No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. But Texas’ once dominant offense has seen a dip the last three weeks and now runs up against an athletic Gators defense that battledGeorgia tough a week ago. If injured quarterback DJ Lagway cannot return from a hamstring injury the Gators will give the ball to Yale transfer Aidan Warner. Texas’ first year in the SEC means this is the first matchup between the Longhorns and Gators since 1940.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.