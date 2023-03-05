No. 5 Purdue defends Illinois’ 2nd-half rally for 76-71 win

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Brandon Newman scored 19 points, Zach Edey added 17 and Purdue held on to beat Illinois and become the first team to win the Big Ten title by three or more games since 2014. Braden Smith added 15 points for the Boilermakers, who led by 24 early in the second half before the Illini rallied. Matthew Mayer led the Illini with 16 points, followed by Terrence Shannon Jr. with 13, Sencire Harris with 11 and Luke Goode with 10. The Boilermakers shot 62% for a 47-26 lead at half, but cooled to 29% in the second half.

