No. 5 Ole Miss hits the road for the first time, facing the ACC’s Wake Forest

Fifth-ranked Mississippi faces its toughest nonconference opponent of the season. The Rebels hit the road for the first time to face Wake Forest. Ole Miss has won its first two games against lesser competition by a combined 128-3. The Demon Deacons blew a 30-17 fourth-quarter lead in a home loss to Virginia. They’re chasing only the program’s second win against a Top-5 opponent. Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart has already thrown for 795 yards and six touchdowns in two games, while opening the last game with a Southeastern Conference single-game record 24 consecutive completions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.