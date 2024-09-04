No. 5 Notre Dame leans heavily on QB Riley Leonard’s leadership and experience

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Quarterback Riley Leonard’s gritty play and poised leadership helped Notre Dame manage the hostility of a rocking, raucous crowd last weekend at Texas A&M. The 23-13 victory was a promising start for the Fighting Irish, who moved up two spots in this week’s AP Top 25. It was that grit and leadership that prompted coach Marcus Freeman to pursue Leonard once the two-year Duke starter entered the transfer portal. And if Leonard can repeat last week’s performance this week in his home debut against Northern Illinois — and through the season — the No. 5 Irish finally could be back in the playoff hunt.

