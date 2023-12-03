No. 5 N.C. State stays perfect, beats Illinois State 79-61

By BOB SUTTON The Associated Press
Illinois State guard Caroline Waite is defended by North Carolina State guard Madison Hayes (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward).[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Seward]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored 16 points and River Baldwin had 10 of her 14 points in the first nine minutes as No. 5 North Carolina State kept its undefeatd season rolling by beating Illinois State 79-61 on Sunday. Mimi Collins added 13 points for N.C. State (9-0), which has won nine straight games to begin a season for the fourth time in coach Wes Moore’s 11 seasons. This is N.C. State’s eighth 9-0 start overall. Caroline Waite, who made six 3-point shots, scored 23 points but Illinois State (6-2) had a five-game winning streak snapped. Half the Redbirds’ 20 field goals were 3-pointers.

