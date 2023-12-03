No. 5 N.C. State stays perfect, beats Illinois State 79-61

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored 16 points and River Baldwin had 10 of her 14 points in the first nine minutes as No. 5 North Carolina State kept its undefeatd season rolling by beating Illinois State 79-61 on Sunday. Mimi Collins added 13 points for N.C. State (9-0), which has won nine straight games to begin a season for the fourth time in coach Wes Moore’s 11 seasons. This is N.C. State’s eighth 9-0 start overall. Caroline Waite, who made six 3-point shots, scored 23 points but Illinois State (6-2) had a five-game winning streak snapped. Half the Redbirds’ 20 field goals were 3-pointers.

