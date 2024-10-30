No. 5 Miami playing host to Duke, looking to remain unbeaten on season

No. 5 Miami plays host to Duke on Saturday. Miami needs a win to continue its unbeaten start and keep the inside track toward a berth in the College Football Playoff. Duke will try to avoid falling below the .500 mark in ACC play. They may say otherwise, but this game will mean a little something extra for Duke coach Manny Diaz and Miami coach Mario Cristobal. They’re both Cuban-Americans who were raised in Miami. Cristobal replaced Diaz when the Hurricanes fired him in December 2021.

