No. 5 LSU vs. No. 8 Florida State highlights SEC’s schedule in Week 1; Gators head to No. 14 Utah

No. 5 LSU has the chance to make a major statement when it opens against No. 8 Florida State on Saturday night. The Tigers heading to Orlando to face the rising Seminoles is the country’s only Top 10 matchup this week and the marquee game in the first full week of Southeastern Conference action. LSU went 10-4 last season is the defending SEC West champions. Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee are the only other SEC teams opening against Power Five opponents. The Gators play at No. 14 Utah, the Gamecocks meet No. 21 North Carolina in Charlotte and Tennessee plays Virginia in Nashville.

