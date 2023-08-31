No. 5 LSU and No. 8 Florida State open in Orlando with returning stars and championship goals

No. 5 LSU and No. 8 Florida State begin their chase for the College Football Playoff in Orlando, Florida. The first top-10 matchup in series history will be a Sunday night showcase on national television. The Seminoles return the bulk of their roster from last season’s 10-3 campaign that closed with a six-game winning streak. Star quarterback Jordan Travis and stud defensive end Jared Verse stayed in school in hopes of accomplishing something special. LSU has nearly as many starters back from its 10-4 debut under coach Brian Kelly. The list includes dynamic quarterback Jayden Daniels, speedy receiver Malik Nabers and standout linebacker Harold Perkins.

