No. 5 Kentucky pulls away in 2nd half to beat Colgate 78-67

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Koby Brea scored 17 points, including five to cap a critical second-half spurt that rallied No. 5 Kentucky past Colgate 78-67 on Wednesday night. Jaxson Robinson made consecutive 3-pointers to spark the Wildcats’ 14-2 run over 7:31 for a 63-49 lead, a surge that included 3s by Trent Noah, Otega Oweh and Brea for the needed cushion. The Raiders overcame a 17-0 hole, trailed 38-36 at halftime and eventually led 41-40 early in the second half on Jalen Cox’s 3-pointer. Brea finished 5 of 8 from long range and 6 of 12 for Kentucky.

