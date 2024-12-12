No. 5 Kentucky pulls away in 2nd half to beat Colgate 78-67

By GARY B. GRAVES The Associated Press
Kentucky's Koby Brea (4) shoots while pressured by Colgate's Kyle Carlesimo (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/James Crisp)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/James Crisp]

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Koby Brea scored 17 points, including five to cap a critical second-half spurt that rallied No. 5 Kentucky past Colgate 78-67 on Wednesday night. Jaxson Robinson made consecutive 3-pointers to spark the Wildcats’ 14-2 run over 7:31 for a 63-49 lead, a surge that included 3s by Trent Noah, Otega Oweh and Brea for the needed cushion. The Raiders overcame a 17-0 hole, trailed 38-36 at halftime and eventually led 41-40 early in the second half on Jalen Cox’s 3-pointer. Brea finished 5 of 8 from long range and 6 of 12 for Kentucky.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.