No. 5 Indiana visits the Horsehoe to play No. 2 Ohio State in a critical late-season matchup

No. 5 Indiana and No. 2 Ohio State are meeting Saturday in the most important clash between the teams in many years. The games will have playoff ranking implications. Ohio State already has one loss and with another could be pushed way down — if not outside — of the 12-team College Football Playoff. The Hoosiers are facing a ranked team for the first time this season. Beating the Buckeyes at home would show they deserve a place among college football’s top teams.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.