No. 5 Indiana visits the Horsehoe to play No. 2 Ohio State in a critical late-season matchup

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith catches a touchdown pass as Northwestern's Josh Fussell defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Wrigley Field on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Chicago. The catch was over turned after video review. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

No. 5 Indiana and No. 2 Ohio State are meeting Saturday in the most important clash between the teams in many years. The games will have playoff ranking implications. Ohio State already has one loss and with another could be pushed way down — if not outside — of the 12-team College Football Playoff. The Hoosiers are facing a ranked team for the first time this season. Beating the Buckeyes at home would show they deserve a place among college football’s top teams.

