No. 5 Georgia hosts Auburn looking to bounce back from loss to Alabama

No. 5 Georgia is looking to get back on the winning track after its first regular-season loss since 2020. The Bulldogs had won 42 consecutive games during the regular season until their 41-34 setback at Alabama. With a bunch of tough games still looming, Georgia can’t afford a slip-up against a team of Auburn’s caliber. The Tigers are 2-3 and coming off a 27-21 loss to Oklahoma, which rallied from an 11-point deficit in the final quarter. This is Auburn’s first road game of the season, and it couldn’t have come at a more difficult place to win. Georgia has a school-record 26-game winning streak at Sanford Stadium.

