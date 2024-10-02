No. 5 Georgia hosts Auburn looking to bounce back from loss to Alabama

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, left, and Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer meet at midfield before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vasha Hunt]

No. 5 Georgia is looking to get back on the winning track after its first regular-season loss since 2020. The Bulldogs had won 42 consecutive games during the regular season until their 41-34 setback at Alabama. With a bunch of tough games still looming, Georgia can’t afford a slip-up against a team of Auburn’s caliber. The Tigers are 2-3 and coming off a 27-21 loss to Oklahoma, which rallied from an 11-point deficit in the final quarter. This is Auburn’s first road game of the season, and it couldn’t have come at a more difficult place to win. Georgia has a school-record 26-game winning streak at Sanford Stadium.

