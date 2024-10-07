No. 5 Georgia coach Smart calls out fans to boost crowd noise to help home-field advantage

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart says he was disappointed in what he believes was a lackluster effort by home fans in the Bulldogs’ 31-13 win over Auburn. Georgia remained No. 5 in the AP Top 25 following the win and will play another home game against Mississippi State this week. Smart says the fans’ noise, passion and energy were below normal in the game. The coach stood by his critique of the fans on Monday and added he knows his job is to coach the team. Georgia has won a school-record 27 consecutive home games, a streak that began in 2019.

