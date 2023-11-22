No. 5 Florida State puts 17-game win streak on the line against rival Florida in the Swamp

No. 5 Florida State puts its 17-game winning streak on the line against Florida, which has lost four in a row and needs a victory to become bowl eligible. Both teams will start backup quarterbacks. Tate Rodemaker steps in for injured star Jordan Travis for the Seminoles, and Max Brown replaces injured starter Graham Mertz for the Gators. It will be Rodemaker’s first road start and Brown’s first start. FSU already clinched a spot in next month’s Atlantic Coast Conference title game but probably needs to win to make the four-team College Football Playoff.

