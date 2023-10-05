No. 5 Florida St. hosts Virginia Tech seeking first 5-0 start since 2015

No. 5 Florida State looks to extend its winning streak to 11 games and improve to 5-0 for the first time since 2015. The Seminoles seek improvement while competing for a spot in the ACC championship hunt. Virginia Tech snapped a three-game slide with a home victory over Pittsburgh, with the Hokies seeking their first win over a top-10 opponent in two decades (they knocked off No. 2 Miami 31-7 in 2003).

