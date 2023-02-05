No. 5 Arizona uses massive run to rout Oregon State 84-52

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis scored 19 points, Courtney Ramey added 11 and No. 5 Arizona used a massive first-half run to blow out Oregon State 84-52. The Wildcats slogged through a foul-filled first half before racing past the Beavers with a 19-2 run that gave them a 26-point halftime lead. Arizona had 22 assists on 28 field goal, grabbed 17 more rebounds and outscored Oregon State by 16 in the paint to win its sixth straight. Jordan Pope led Oregon State with 11 points.

