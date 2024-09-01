No. 5 Alabama, Jalen Milroe rout Western Kentucky 63-0 in coach Kalen DeBoer’s debut

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — No. 5 Alabama breezed through Kalen DeBoer’s debut with a 63-0 victory over Western Kentucky. Jalen Milroe ran for two touchdowns and passed for three more, including scores of 84 and 55 yards to highly touted freshman Ryan Williams. The Crimson Tide rode a cascade of big plays on both sides of the ball to a 42-0 halftime lead in the first game of the season and post-Nick Saban. Justice Haynes scored on an 85-yard run and Jam Miller added a 39-yard touchdown, and Michigan transfer safety Keon Sabb set up two touchdowns with first-quarter interceptions and long returns.

