No. 4 Washington seeks perfect regular season hosting rival Washington State in Apple Cup

SEATTLE (AP) — The last Apple Cup with both schools as members of the same conference arrives with No. 4 Washington looking to make history. No Washington team has ever finished the regular season 12-0 and the only other Huskies’ team to finish with that mark won a share of the national title in 1991. In the last year of the Pac-12, Washington can become the first team since 2010 to go unbeaten in conference play and the only team to go unbeaten since the conference expanded to 12 teams. Washington State would like to spoil all of that for its rivals and doing so would get the Cougars bowl eligible for an eighth straight full season.

