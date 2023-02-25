No. 4 UConn pulls out 72-69 win over DePaul

CHICAGO (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 16 points, including two clutch baskets down the stretch, and No. 4 UConn edged DePaul 72-69 on Saturday to clinch at least a share of the Big East regular season championship.DePaul led by as much seven in the second half and was nursing a four-point lead late in the fourth of a tight, physical, contest, but Edwards and Lou Lopez Sénéchal tied it at 65 on layups with 3:10 left. Aneesah Morrow scored 25 points and pulled in eight rebounds, but the Blue Demons lost another tight one to the Huskies. DePaul has dropped 23 straight to UConn, dating to Dec. 29, 1983

