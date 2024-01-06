No. 4 UConn comes back in 2nd half to beat Butler 88-81 behind Karaban and Newton

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Karaban scored 20 points, Tristen Newton added 17 and No. 4 UConn came back to beat Butler 88-81 for its third straight victory without injured center Donovan Clingan. The Huskies trailed 42-35 at halftime but shot 55% from the field overall in front of a sellout crowd on the road. Freshman guard Stephon Castle finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Cam Spencer also scored 14, including a critical 3-pointer that made it 83-76 with 48.1 seconds left. DJ Davis had 22 points, Pierre Brooks II scored 19 and Jamyl Telfort added 16 for the Bulldogs, who lost their third in a row. UConn improved to 8-0 in the all-time series, which began with a meeting in the 2011 NCAA championship game.

