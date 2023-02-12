No. 4 UConn avoids three-game slide, upends Georgetown 67-59

By PATRICK STEVENS The Associated Press
UConn forward Dorka Juhasz (14) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgetown, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Terrance Williams]

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dorka Juhász had 18 points and 15 rebounds to help No. 4 Connecticut fend off Georgetown 67-59, snapping a rare two-game slide. Aubrey Griffin added 18 points for the Huskies (22-4, 14-1 Big East), who were coming off back-to-back losses for the first time since 1993 . They haven’t dropped three in a row since that same season.. Freshman Kennedy Fauntleroy had a game-high 24 points for the Hoyas (12-13, 5-11), who have lost 34 consecutive games to Connecticut. Connecticut dominated the glass, outrebounding the Hoyas 44-23 in a game played off campus at the Entertainment & Sports Arena, the home of the WNBA’s Washington Mystics.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.