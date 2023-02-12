No. 4 UConn avoids three-game slide, upends Georgetown 67-59

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dorka Juhász had 18 points and 15 rebounds to help No. 4 Connecticut fend off Georgetown 67-59, snapping a rare two-game slide. Aubrey Griffin added 18 points for the Huskies (22-4, 14-1 Big East), who were coming off back-to-back losses for the first time since 1993 . They haven’t dropped three in a row since that same season.. Freshman Kennedy Fauntleroy had a game-high 24 points for the Hoyas (12-13, 5-11), who have lost 34 consecutive games to Connecticut. Connecticut dominated the glass, outrebounding the Hoyas 44-23 in a game played off campus at the Entertainment & Sports Arena, the home of the WNBA’s Washington Mystics.

