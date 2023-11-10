No. 4 UCLA turns hot start into victory over UC Riverside

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabriela Jaquez and Kiki Rice scored 18 points, Lauren Betts added 14 points with 15 rebounds, and No. 4 UCLA turned a fast start into an easy 90-52 victory Thursday over UC Riverside. Londynn Jones scored 15 points and Charisma Osborne had 13 points with 11 rebounds for the Bruins (2-0), who had nine players see the floor for at least 10 minutes. The Bruins opened the game on a 20-0 run. Jordan Webster scored 18 points for UC Riverside (0-2), which fell to 0-9 all time against UCLA and 0-6 on the road in the series.

