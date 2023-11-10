No. 4 UCLA turns hot start into victory over UC Riverside

By DOUG PADILLA The Associated Press
UCLA center Lauren Betts (51) shoots against UC Riverside guard Jaden Sanderson (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabriela Jaquez and Kiki Rice scored 18 points, Lauren Betts added 14 points with 15 rebounds, and No. 4 UCLA turned a fast start into an easy 90-52 victory Thursday over UC Riverside. Londynn Jones scored 15 points and Charisma Osborne had 13 points with 11 rebounds for the Bruins (2-0), who had nine players see the floor for at least 10 minutes. The Bruins opened the game on a 20-0 run. Jordan Webster scored 18 points for UC Riverside (0-2), which fell to 0-9 all time against UCLA and 0-6 on the road in the series.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.