No. 4 UCLA routs Purdue 92-49 and Stanford transfer Lauren Betts scores career-high 20 points

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauren Betts scored a career-high 20 points and No. 4 UCLA routed Purdue 92-49 in a matchup of future Big Ten opponents. Londynn Jones added 20 points. The Bruins never trailed in their season opener. They led by 18 points at halftime and were up 41 points in the fourth quarter. UCLA is leaving the Pac-12 next season to join the Midwest-based Big Ten. The Boilermakers were led by Caitlyn Harper and Abbey Ellis with 10 points each.

