No. 4 UCLA rallies to beat Stanford 73-64 behind Jaquez

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 26 points and No. 4 UCLA rallied in the second half to beat Stanford 73-64 and improve to 14-0 at home this season. Jaylen Clark added 16 points for the first-place Bruins, who improved to 22-4 overall and 13-2 in the Pac-12. They have won 22 consecutive home games dating to last season, which is the nation’s longest active winning streak. Michael Jones scored 15 points to lead Stanford. The Cardinal dropped to 11-15 overall and 5-10 in league play. Spencer Jones, the Cardinal’s leading scorer at 13.7 points per game, was held to six.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.