No. 4 UCLA blows out Cal 78-43, improves to 15-0 at home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 20 points and No. 4 UCLA routed last-place California 78-43 to improve to 15-0 at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins also extended the nation’s longest home winning streak to 23 games. They improved to 23-4 overall and 14-2 in the Pac-12. The Golden Bears fell to 3-24 overall and 2-14 in league play. Cal was led by Kuany Kuany with 14 points. The Bruins’ defense gave up just 15 points in the first half and UCLA led by 23 at the break. The victory gave the Bruins a first-round bye in next month’s Pac-12 Tournament.

