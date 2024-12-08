No. 4 Texas women use fast start to rout James Madison 93-62

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Madison Booker scored 21 points, Jordan Lee added 20 and No. 4 Texas shook off its first loss of the season by routing James Madison 93-62 on Sunday. Rori Harmon had 19 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Longhorns. Coming of an 80-70 setback at No. 10 Notre Dame, they scored the most points ever for a visiting team in the 4-year-old Atlantic Union Bank Center. Ro Scott scored 22 points for JMU (7-3) for her sixth straight game in double figures. But she was one of seven Dukes players with multiple turnovers.

