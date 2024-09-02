No. 4 Texas expected to give No. 9 Michigan tough test, providing contrast to recent soft schedules

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has played in many marquee matchups in recent years. The high-stakes games just did not happen early in seasons. Texas is coming to town this week and it doesn’t get much bigger than that, or better for college football fans. The fourth-ranked Longhorns will provide a tough test on Saturday for the ninth-ranked Wolverines, who had the luxury of tuning up for Big Ten play with soft schedules the last two years. Michigan will find out quickly if the relatively low expectations for a defending national champion were merited, or simply underestimated Sherrone Moore’s first team.

