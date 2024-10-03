No. 4 Tennessee looks to remain among SEC leaders when the Vols visit an improved Arkansas squad

Tennessee appears to have the potential to make a run at a berth in the SEC championship game. A win here would keep the Vols unbeaten in the league. Because the conference is so stacked, one loss likely won’t be fatal, but it could be tough to overcome given the rest of Tennessee’s schedule, which includes matchups with No. 1 Alabama and No. 5 Georgia. Arkansas appears close to a breakthrough. Its two losses are close calls against Oklahoma State and Texas A&M. A win here would take significant pressure off Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.